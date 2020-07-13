BrewDog pledges charity donation after beers praised by Ricky Gervais

Actor Ricky Gervais has called on businesses to donate to charity rather than paying for celebrity endorsements as he heaped praise on BrewDog.

And in response the north-east craft brewer has pledged to donate the equivalent of the fee they’d pay for the publicity to four animal charities.

The shout for the brand came during a live persicope broadcast from the star, in which he can be regularly seen drinking one of BrewDog’s beers.

In a clip from the stream – which has been watched more than 300,000 times, Ricky Gervais responds to a question saying he’s drinking one of their beers, and jokingly asking for “free stuff”.

Instead, he calls on BrewDog to send something to “nurses or charity workers” before going on to suggest the fees for endorsed tweets should be sent direct to charity.

He said: “I keep getting these things, right, like proper mental money to do endorsed tweets.

“I’d heard about it, like the Kardashians get £20,000 for sitting on a bench saying “ooh, I love this new chocolate bar”.

“And I’ve been offered that sort of thing, and I’ve always said no because it’s sort of embarrassing. I want myself to be real.

“I don’t mind doing an advert, when everyone knows “oh he got paid to do an advert” that’s the game.

“But if i’m tweeting it, anyway, I said no.

“But maybe I should just say to companies why don’t just be honest, like BrewDog, I love BrewDog now give some money to charity, don’t give it to me, give it straight to charity – why don’t we just do that?”

In response, the brewer said: “We didn’t have to pay for this publicity so we donated money to these charities instead: NOWZAD, All Dogs Matter, Animals Asia and Paws2RescueUK.”

The amount donated has not been revealed.