Craft brew giants BrewDog opened a dog-friendly hotel in Aberdeen today.

The Kennels, a mini-hotel located above the firm’s Castlegate Bar on Aberdeen’s Union Street, has six rooms and is the first of its kind in the UK.

All guests will be treated to a welcome beer at check-in, and all the rooms will feature a beer fridge in the shower, bedding from Simba Sleep with bikes available for rental.

The Kennels are dog friendly with dog beds and treats available upon request.