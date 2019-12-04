BrewDog lodges plans for new bar and museum in north-east town

Craft beer giants BrewDog have lodged plans for a new bar including a beer museum next to its north-east headquarters.

The company said it hopes to create a “world-class visitor experience” to help draw tourists to Ellon.

BrewDog has bought a building next to its own premises on the Balmacassie industrial estate in Ellon and wants to convert the front section of it into a pub.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The proposed DogTap bar would replace an existing premises at the brewery which has been deemed “no longer big enough” and “oversubscribed.”

The new bar could also feature a shop, a kitchen offering hot food, a dedicated events area and a beer museum which would give an insight into the brewing process.