BrewDog launches new hand sanitiser – and is giving it away free to those in need

BrewDog have transformed its north-east distillery in a bid to help with the shortage of hand sanitiser.

In a tweet, founder James Watt said the beer giant will is “using our distillery to make Punk Sanitiser” adding “we want to do all we can to help everyone get through this difficult time”.

A follow-up statement confirmed they would not be selling the product, instead giving it away for free to those in need.

Just to be clear, we will not be selling the sanitiser. But giving it away to those who need it. pic.twitter.com/hLjJLhjpuW — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) March 18, 2020

Last week Deeside Distillery announced they would be transforming surplus spirit into hand sanitiser.

A statement released yesterday said they had been “completely overwhelmed” by the number of groups who had been in contact with them, and that they were working to ensure “frontline and primary care providers have stocks, including nurseries, schools, care homes and medical centres”.

A statement from Deeside Distillery: "We have been completely overwhelmed by the number of organisations that have… Posted by Deeside Distillery on Tuesday, 17 March 2020

