BrewDog announce whisky plans as 6,000 people flock to Aberdeen AGM

Around 6,000 people from across the world today attended the BrewDog AGM in Aberdeen.
The AGM, held at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, attracted people from countries including America and Canada.
As part of the AGM, bosses James Watt and Martin Dickie announced the firm is to start distilling vodka, gin and whisky.
James said: “We are to start distillation in two weeks time.”