BrewDog Aberdeen AGM postponed

by Emma Morrice
16/03/2020, 9:20 pm
Last year's BrewDog AGM
BrewDog’s AGM which was due to be held in Aberdeen next month has been postponed.

The firm announced that its Punk AGM 2020 which was scheduled to take place on April 11 at P&J Live.

A statement from co-founder James Watt on social media said it was due to following guidance given by the Scottish Government.

A new date will be announced for later in the year.

