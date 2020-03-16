BrewDog Aberdeen AGM postponed

BrewDog’s AGM which was due to be held in Aberdeen next month has been postponed.
The firm announced that its Punk AGM 2020 which was scheduled to take place on April 11 at P&J Live.
A statement from co-founder James Watt on social media said it was due to following guidance given by the Scottish Government.
A new date will be announced for later in the year.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce that #PunkAGM2020 is no longer able to take place on 11th April 2020. This is inline with Scottish Government guidance. Our 2020 AGM will be postponed until later in 2020 with a new date announced soon.
— James Watt (@BrewDogJames) March 16, 2020