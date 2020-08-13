Brett McCullough: Wife pays tribute to ‘much loved’ driver killed in Stonehaven train crash

Brett McCullough’s family have paid tribute to their “much loved husband, father, son and uncle”.

His wife Stephanie said: “Brett was a much loved husband, father, son and uncle who will be sorely missed by all.

“It is an extremely difficult time for us as a family and we would ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with our horrendous loss.”

The 45-year-old was the driver of the train that crashed south of Stonehaven.

Brett, who was married with three children, worked out of Aberdeen depot, and lived not far from the scene.

His family said: “Words cannot describe the utterly devastating effect of Brett’s death on his family and friends. We have lost a wonderful husband, father, and son in the most awful of circumstances. Brett was the most decent and loving human being we have ever known and his passing leaves a huge void in all our lives.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their heroic efforts in helping everyone affected by this tragedy and for all the messages of support and condolence we have received. We are an extremely private family and ask that we are allowed to grieve without intrusion and hope that members of the press will understand our need to be left in peace at this time.”

Meanwhile Kevin Lindsay, ASLEF’s organiser in Scotland, also paid tribute.

He said: ‘The tragic accident at Stonehaven has affected everyone in the railway family, but especially the family and friends of the three people who died, and the six people who were injured.

“Brett was originally from Bromley, in Kent, but moved to Aberdeenshire to marry Stephanie. He worked as a gas fitter up here, and was servicing the boiler of an Aberdeen train driver in 2011 when they started to talk about the railway, and about driving trains.

“Brett was fascinated by what he heard, successfully applied for a job, did his driver’s training for a year to earn his key, and entered service with ScotRail in December 2013.

“He was a dedicated train driver, who loved his job, and was very popular at the depot with his colleagues. He was also a devoted family man who loved his wife and children – two girls and a boy. Brett thought the world of his family, and we all thought the world of him.’

Mr Lindsay added: “As train drivers our thoughts are not only with Brett’s family, but also with the family and friends of the conductor who died, Donald Dinnie, and the passenger on the 6.38 service out of Aberdeen. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who were injured and taken to hospital.”