Brent Alpha platform removed by Pioneering Spirit vessel

The Brent Alpha platform has become the third installation to be removed from Shell’s famous North Sea field.

Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit vessel carried out the single-lift removal of the 17,000 tonne topsides on Sunday evening in a decommissioning operation lasting just nine seconds.

Brent Alpha, a 44-year-old installation, follows similar removal jobs for Brent Bravo last year and Brent Delta in 2017, also by Pioneering Spirit, leaving only Charlie in place.