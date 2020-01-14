Storm Brendan leaves trail of damage across north-east

There was chaos across the north-east as high winds uprooted trees and caused more than 1,000 homes to lose power across the region.

Storm Brendan buffeted the area with gusts up to 60mph after a yellow weather alert was in place from 10am yesterday until midnight.

A flood warning is also in place until the end of today for coastal communities.

Many reports were made of trees falling on both main and residential streets.

Garthdee resident Greg Paluch, 45, said “it could have been a lot worse” after a tree on the pavement outside fell into his front garden, narrowly avoiding his house. The tree did not cause extensive damage, however it did damage the fascia above his door and window ledges.

Mr Paluch, who was at work at the time, said his outdoor camera caught the tree falling down at around 4.35pm.

He added: “I saw it fall down on my fence when I was at work. I’m just happy my car wasn’t here. It could have been much worse considering the height of the tree.

“It was a bit of a surprise, but at least I wasn’t home at the time.

“I didn’t have a key to my back door on me so I had to climb through the branches to get to the front door.”

Mr Paluch said he planned to call the council today. However, a tree surgeon from the local authority’s team arrived at 7.30pm.

Other trees were reported fallen across the north-east with council workers tasked with clearing the areas, including the B994 between Kemnay and Kintore, the B977 between Lyne of Skene and Dunecht and the South Deeside Road and the A97.

More than 1,000 homes were also left in the dark following seven faults on the major network line, which caused problems in a range of different postcodes.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called out to assist in Forest Road, Aberdeen, to secure a chimney pot, and to the A92 at Portlethen where it was thought a shed roof might fly off on to the dual carriageway.

Meanwhile, the promenade in Stonehaven was shut to traffic by Aberdeenshire Council at around 3pm yesterday due to the adverse weather conditions.

A number of properties in the town have recently had flood gates fitted.

Aberdeenshire Council have made sandbags available to residents, which can be collected from Cowie Lane and the Stonehaven Leisure Centre, as well as at the roads depot in Stonehaven.