Breast Friends: NHS launch support group to help new mums

North-east health visitors are to start a support group aimed at boosting breastfeeding.

Staff from NHS Banffshire are in the process of founding Breast Friends, which aims to encourage, support and advise new and expectant mothers.

In Scotland, 64% of babies born in 2017-18 were breastfed for some part of their lives, but the number drops to 42% after six to eight weeks.

Community nursery nurse Lindsay Michie is part of the team.

She said: “We find that the six-week to eight-week check is the drop-off point where people stop so we wanted to get support for parents and make sure we’re easily available to them so they can be confident to breastfeed for as long or as short a time as they choose.

“A health visitor sees about five patients in a day but with a support group we can speak to many more in one hour as it’s also a time where people can drop in to chat.”