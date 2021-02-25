BREAKING: Scots returning from overseas oil jobs added to quarantine exemption list

It’s understood the Scottish Government has updated its quarantine exemption list to include offshore workers returning from low-risk countries.

There were widespread concerns last week after it was confirmed that Scottish residents who journey overseas to work in oil and gas would be required to isolate in hotels upon their return.

Rules came into force on February 15 requiring everyone arriving in the country from abroad to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days at a cost of £1,750.

Though there were exceptions, people that live in Scotland and travel overseas to work in oil and gas weren’t included.

Trade body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) said the rules would mean many workers would only get to spend a handful of days at home at a time and would incur thousands of pounds in hotels costs.