RockRose Energy has struck a deal to buy Marathon Oil’s UK business for £107 million.

The transaction will double RockRose’s output and reserves.

It gives RockRose 37-40% operated interests in the Greater Brae Area, a 28% stake in the BP-operated Foinaven field, and 47% of Foinaven East.

The deal also includes interests in the SAGE, Brae-Forties and WOSPS pipeline systems.