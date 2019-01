Offshore vessel owner Prosafe has revealed it will shed up to 150 jobs through voluntary redundancy in a effort cut operating costs.

Cyprus-headquartered Prosafe, which has a ship operations office in Aberdeen, is believed to have issued notices to staff last week.

The redundancies affect crew on the Safe Caledonia, Safe Scandinavia and Safe Zephyrus flotels.

Safe Caledonia completed its operations for BP at the Clair Ridge platform in the UK on 22 November 2018.