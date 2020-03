Energy giant Ineos has announced it is to postpone the planned shutdown of its Forties Pipeline until August.

The firm said the decision was taken due to concerns around bringing workers together due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It added that it was also “responding to requests from customers”.

The pipeline system, which has a maximum capacity is 600,000 barrels of oil per day, was due to shutdown on June 16 2020.

Ineos said the shutdown will not now start before August 2020 at the earliest.