Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Breaking: EnQuest shuts office as climate protestors descend on Aberdeen

by Mark Lammey
16/01/2020, 11:34 am
Annan House
Annan House
Send us a story

Exploration and production firm EnQuest has closed its offices in Aberdeen city centre today as climate change protestors descended on the Granite City.

A spokeswoman for EnQuest said the measure was a “precaution” to keep its employees safe.

Extinction Rebellion activists “blockaded” Shell UK’s North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen this morning.

The organisation said its “Red Rebel Brigade” would also stage a demonstration, starting at the train station at 1pm before moving on to Union Street and then Aberdeen Harbour.

For more on this story visit EnergyVoice.com

Breaking