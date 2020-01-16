Breaking: EnQuest shuts office as climate protestors descend on Aberdeen

Exploration and production firm EnQuest has closed its offices in Aberdeen city centre today as climate change protestors descended on the Granite City.

A spokeswoman for EnQuest said the measure was a “precaution” to keep its employees safe.

Extinction Rebellion activists “blockaded” Shell UK’s North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen this morning.

The organisation said its “Red Rebel Brigade” would also stage a demonstration, starting at the train station at 1pm before moving on to Union Street and then Aberdeen Harbour.