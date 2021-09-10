BREAKING: Comedian Janey Godley withdraws from Aberdeen pantomime ‘by mutual agreement’

Scottish comedian Janey Godley withdrawn from performing in an Aberdeen pantomime as a row over historic offensive online posts rages on.

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) has announced the star would not appear in the production of Beauty and the Beast at His Majesty’s Theatre.

It comes less than 24 hours after the Scottish Government ditched the 60-year-old from a Covid safety advertising campaign – as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this morning told the BBC the remarks were “completely out of order and unacceptable”.