BREAKING: Aberdeen to get capacity crowds ‘indefinitely’ as council approves application

Around 19,000 Aberdeen fans could be inside Pittodrie from next week after councillors approved the club’s latest application for increased attendances.

From Monday, the legal requirement for physical distancing will be lifted, with large-scale events allowed to return.

Gatherings of more than 5,000 people still require permission from local authorities under Scottish Government rules which come into force on Monday, but Dons chiefs have satisfied council bosses that capacity crowds will be safe at matches.