Aberdeen granted permission for 5,000 fans ahead of European tie

More than 5,000 football fans will be in attendance at Aberdeen’s first game of the season after the club’s application for increased capacity was approved.

Attendances at sporting events are currently limited to 2,000 under Covid-19 rules, but clubs are able to apply for exemptions.

The Dons asked Aberdeen City Council for permission to host 5,665 supporters for next week’s Europa Conference League tie with Swedish outfit BK Hacken, which it claimed it could accommodate with one-metre social distancing in place.

Club officials gave local authority chiefs a tour of Pittodrie highlighting safety measures in a bid to convince them fans would be safe at the game.

And chairman Dave Cormack said he had been heartened by the “positive feedback” their efforts had received.

Fan increase ‘consistent with precedent’

Ahead of the meeting, council officers urged members of the licensing sub-committee to approve the capacity increase, saying it “would be consistent” with the precedent set by events such as Euro 2020.

NHS Grampian also said it did not object to the plans.

Spectators will be required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test in order to attend, while council officials will be present to monitor the measures in place.

Attendance will be limited to season ticket holders.

The match will mark the first time supporters have been able to attend a Dons game since a test event in September last year, where only 300 fans were allowed in for a Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

Club hopeful of hosting ‘all who want to attend’

Speaking after the committee made its decision, Mr Cormack said the news was a “major step in the right direction”.

“Ideally, we wanted to be able to accommodate all our season ticket members,” he said.

“However, 5,665 represents 73% of the 7,800 season tickets sold to date. Based on our previous percentages of season ticket members take-up (55% to 60%) and the fact that some have indicated that they are not ready to attend games just yet, we believe we’ll be able to accommodate all who want to attend.

“Every supporter will require proof of a negative lateral flow test, which we believe is a price worth paying to demonstrate, more than any other similar event in Scotland has done so far, that we as a club do care about safety and about implementing the highest standards possible.

“The tight timescales and logistics involved mean we are unable to organise a ballot so tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, initially to season ticket members.

“I’d like to reiterate the amazing efforts of our stadium manager, and the operations team at the club in getting us to this point and assure you that we’ve done everything, within our control, to get as many fans back safely.

“I’d urge all season ticket members to read all the information on our website carefully and ensure that they are willing to comply with all the measures we have had to put in place to secure consent for 5,665 fans, before applying online for tickets. These include proof of a negative lateral flow test and strict compliance with our procedures for this game.”

‘No grounds for refusal’

Councillor John Reynolds, the convener of the licensing sub-committee which made the decision on the Dons’ application, said there were “no grounds” to refuse it based on the measures the club put in place.

The former Lord Provost praised the club’s “commitment” to ensuring social distancing and other coronavirus restrictions are followed.

“There will be some Aberdeen fans who may be disappointed we haven’t given them more capacity,” he said.

“However, we have to come to a compromise. More than 5,000 fans will be able to get into the ground for the game and that is a step in the right direction towards normality.”

Permission for extra fans is only valid for the first leg against Hacken, and while Covid-19 restrictions are in place the club must submit an application for each game.

The north’s other professional teams, who have all been in competitive action in the Premier Sports Cup, have not applied for any increase on the 2,000 limit for any fixtures.