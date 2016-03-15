by Rita Brown,
The wreckage of the Super Puma L2 helicopter which went down in the North Sea with the loss of four lives around two miles west of Sumburgh airport

Breaking: AAIB report says pilot error was responsible for fatal Sumburgh helicopter crash

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch today said pilot error was responsible for a fatal offshore helicopter crash, which left four people dead.

On August 23, 2013 at 5.17pm a Super Puma helicopter carrying 16 passengers and two crew crashed in the sea on its approach to land at Sumburgh Airport.

The flight had left the Borgsten Dolphin semi-submersible drilling platform in the North Sea and was on route to Sumburgh Airport for a refuelling stop when the tragedy unfolded.

For more on this story visit EnergyVoice.com

