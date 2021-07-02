A90 closed at Laurencekirk following incident with motorbike and van

A major north-east road has been closed following reports of a road collision.

The A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road has been shut northbound at Laurencekirk due to an incident involving a motorbike and a van.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 15:20#A90 RTC#A90 N/B remains ❌CLOSED❌ RTC on the A90 at Laurencekirk N/B Traffic is very slow in the area, expect delays@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/f2RcS5942I — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 2, 2021

Emergency services were contacted at about 2.15pm.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at about 2.10pm following the report of a two-vehicle road crash involving a motorbike and a van on the A90 near northbound near Laurencekirk.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed. There are no details on injuries at this time.”