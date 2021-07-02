Show Links
A90 closed at Laurencekirk following incident with motorbike and van

By David Mackay
02/07/2021, 3:10 pm Updated: 02/07/2021, 4:22 pm
The A90 has been closed northbound at Laurencekirk. Photo: Lauren Jack/DCT Media

A major north-east road has been closed following reports of a road collision.

The A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road has been shut northbound at Laurencekirk due to an incident involving a motorbike and a van.

Emergency services were contacted at about 2.15pm.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at about 2.10pm following the report of a two-vehicle road crash involving a motorbike and a van on the A90 near northbound near Laurencekirk.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed. There are no details on injuries at this time.”