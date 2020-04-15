Brazen thieves cut washing line to steal bike from Aberdeen garden

An appeal has been launched after thieves cut a washing line before lifting the bike over the post.

The incident happened in the Printfield Terrace area of Aberdeen on Monday night.

During the theft, which was caught on CCTV, one man could be seen cutting the washing line before a second came along and lifted the bike above their heads and off the post.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of theft of a bike from an address on Printfield Terrace, Aberdeen.

“The incident happened around 11pm on Monday. Inquiries are ongoing.”