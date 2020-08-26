Bravery of rescuers involved in Stonehaven train derailment recognised in Scottish Parliament

The actions of rescuers in the Stonehaven train derailment have been honoured in the Scottish Parliament.

MSPs backed motions by north-east Scottish Conservative politicians asking the Parliament to add its sympathies and thanks to those involved in the rescue effort, and also to the wider community.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died in the crash, while six others were injured.

Several rescuers were also injured in the attempt to secure the wreckage following the disaster.

North-east MSPs Alexander Burnett, Peter Chapman and Liam Kerr have lodged motions with the parliament each noting parts of the rescue effort, which have been backed by politicians of all parties.

Mr Chapman honoured the efforts of the Aberdeenshire Rapid Relief Team, which mobilised within three hours to attend the site of the train crash.

He said: “The support work provided more than 800 meals in the course of the rescue and investigation phase at Carmont, lifting spirits at a profoundly difficult time. Their care and attention came at a vital time.

“The RRT has been active throughout Covid-19, giving more than 60,000 meals across the UK to some of the most vulnerable families.”

Mr Burnett asked parliamentarians to recognise the bravery of constituent Nicola Whyte, from Huntly, for her quick response.

The ScotRail worker, who was off duty at the time, walked for three miles while injured to the nearest signal box to raise the alarm for help.

He said: “Under difficult and dangerous circumstances, Nicola went above and beyond the call of duty to sound the alarm after the accident.

“It is highly likely that her timely intervention saved more lives and got help to arrive when it was needed most.”

Mr Kerr, Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary, has now lodged a motion asking the parliament to commend ‘the bravery and commitment’ of all the emergency services personnel who took part in the response.

He said: “A multi-agency operation of this size is thankfully very rare, which makes it all the more remarkable that teams of every kind were able to assemble so quickly.

“Fire, ambulance, police and the BTP among many others were called on to give their best efforts in an inaccessible location while under incredible physical and mental stress. We thank them for their valour.”