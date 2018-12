Dozens of brave souls have taken part in the annual Boxing Day swim in the North Sea.

The Nippy Dipper, organised by The Aberdeen Lions Club, saw around 75 people run into the water at Aberdeen beach to raise money for charity.

Even more people turned out to watch from the sand as the fearless fundraisers donned fancy dress to dive into the waves.

Inflatable donkeys, dinosaurs and Christmas onesies were just some of the outfits that took to the bone-chilling water.

