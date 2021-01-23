Watch: Brave north-east woman plunging into cold North Sea every day in January raise funds for NHS Grampian

A brave north-east woman is submerging herself in cold open water every day this month to raise funds for NHS Grampian.

When health visitor Gemma Dalgliesh suddenly lost her grandmother Yvonne Horne to cancer, she decided to channel her energy into an outdoor water challenge to kickstart the year.

The 29-year-old’s nippy dips have taken her to local spots including Cullen Bay, Portsoy, and Gamrie and Banff beaches.

She even planned to go to Tillyfourie Quarry, but was dismayed to find it had frozen over.

Gemma, from Turriff, said: “I recently lost my granny after a long battle with cancer. Feeling saddened, I decided I wanted to channel my energy into something good.

© Gemma Dalgliesh

“I had a think about what I could do and decided that every day in January I will plunge myself into cold water.

“Originally I was thinking I could do 31 different lochs throughout the month but due to lockdown, I had to make do with local spots including a swim on snow in my garden with water poured all over me!”

Police launch investigation after man found dead in Aberdeen home

The charity safeguards donations made by patients, families and users of health services.

It recently led the comfort box campaign, supported by the Evening Express, to make sure doctors, nurses and other health service staff had a container full of goods during the pandemic.

© Gemma Dalgliesh

Gemma added: “My main reason for choosing this charity is that the money stays local and can go towards a specific fund.

“I have chosen cancer support meaning loved ones across Grampian will benefit from the money raised. Cancer affects so many people, it is cruel and doesn’t care.

“Many people have commented on how brave I am, which I am so thankful for. However, our family and friends going through cancer right now are the brave ones and I hope to make a difference for them in memory of my granny.”

Gemma said she is enjoying the challenge, despite receiving “strange looks” when she dons fancy dress.

She said: “It is a huge challenge getting yourself into cold water but it feels so good afterwards.

“It’s been difficult with the lockdown restrictions because I need to be socially distanced, but I’ve been making it work.

“The weather has not always been on my side so I’ve had to change my plans a few times.

“Apart from that it’s going really well and it’s a lot of fun. I’m actually starting to quite enjoy it.

“I think I will start doing open water swimming in the future, but maybe during the summer months.

“I was on the beach at Newburgh on Wednesday dressed as a mermaid and I was getting some strange looks.”

© Gemma Dalgliesh

Sheena Lonchay, operations manager at NHS Grampian Endowment Fund, said: “It’s inspiring to see Gemma fully embrace a cold water challenge especially during such cold icy conditions. She really is very brave!

“It is heartening to know the sad loss of her granny is making her do something positive.

“Her generous funds raised by her family and friends will be used specifically for our cancer funds to help other cancer patients which we are hugely grateful for.”

To donate to Gemma’s challenge, go to http://bit.ly/2XX71Gm

Anyone wishing to fundraise for the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund should email gram.charities@nhs.scot