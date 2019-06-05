Brave cancer survivor Amy-Lee to start Aberdeen’s Race for Life

A brave girl who almost died will celebrate her 13th birthday in style this weekend after beating a rare form of cancer.

Amy-Lee MacDonald was given just five days to live as doctors battled to save her life while her organs began to shut down.

She was airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh after falling ill where she was put in an induced coma and spent five weeks in intensive care.

The 12-year-old then endured six cycles of chemotherapy and 10 blood transfusions during months of treatment, which also caused her long dark hair to fall out.

Doctors later told her mother Kirsty MacDonald, 37, that her daughter was the sickest child they had ever seen recover from her ordeal.

She was diagnosed with Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, a rare form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

However, she has now been told she is cancer free and is celebrating by starting the Race for Life event in Aberdeen this weekend.

The Lochside Academy pupil will ring the bell at the start line, sending more than 3,000 runners in the 5k and 10k race on their way at the Beach Esplanade on Sunday.

Amy-Lee has been supported by her whole family, including mum Kirsty, aunt Sabina MacDonald, 42, and partner Darren, 44, aunt Leanne Wiseman, 24, and 39-year-old uncle Shane MacDonald.

She said: “I’m so glad to be well again.

“I hated missing out on school and seeing my friends because of cancer.

“People kept telling me I was strong but really what choice did I have? I had to do my best just to keep going.

“If my story can help stop other people going through what I did then I couldn’t be prouder.”

The school pupil’s ordeal began when she discovered a small lump on her neck in February 2018 which continued to grow bigger.

Tests were carried out at the hospital in Aberdeen and her mother was horrified when the medical team explained that her daughter’s liver and kidneys were failing.

She was then airlifted to the Sick Children’s Hospital in Edinburgh.

Mum Kirsty, an early years practitioner, said: “The doctors were honest.

“They said, ‘We don’t know what’s causing this but if we can’t stop Amy-Lee’s body from shutting down then we give her five days to live’.”

Medics explained that Amy-Lee had secondary Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare condition where the body produces too many white blood cells.

Further tests showed Amy-Lee had Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, a form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

During her stay in intensive care, her mum was by her daughter’s side, brushing her hair and playing her favourite music hoping she would recover.

Kirsty said: “I can’t remember her opening her eyes again.

“I just remember her being awake and thinking, that’s the hard bit done.

“It took a few days for her voice to come back then she had to learn to sit up and to walk again.”

Following her first 21-day cycle of chemotherapy, Amy-Lee was able to travel home to Aberdeen and spent her 12th birthday inside the children’s hospital.

Kirsty said: “Amy-Lee had cakes and presents.

“We’d been told weeks before that she might not live to see her 12th birthday so to be able to sit there with her and celebrate with cake was special.”

The family were told Amy-Lee was in remission at a check-up in January.

Kirsty said: “Amy-Lee has never said, ‘Why me?’. She’s chosen to carry on, to get back out there and now to enjoy life as a teenager.

“The doctors in Aberdeen had told me she was the sickest child they had ever had walk away from the hospital. She makes me so proud and is my inspiration every single day.”

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We’d like to thank Amy-Lee and her mum Kirsty for supporting Race for Life Aberdeen.

“Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients across Scotland access to the latest treatments.”

For more information on how to enter, go to www.raceforlife.org