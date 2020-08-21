Brave Aberdeen girl Katie, 8, returns to school just weeks after major heart surgery

An Aberdeen youngster has started back at school – just eight weeks after her second open-heart surgery.

Katie Taylor has joined her primary four classmates at Brimmond Primary School in Bucksburn.

Back in June, the eight-year-old was in hospital in Glasgow undergoing major surgery to repair a faulty heart valve.

Experts had to scrape off a piece of muscle that was obstructing her blood flow.

The operation was a success and Katie returned to school for her first full week in class yesterday alongside other pupils following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Katie had her first operation when she was just 14 months old.

Her mum Deanne, 47, said her first day back on Friday was a great success and Katie “loved it” with her new teacher receiving top marks.

Deanne said: “She loved it. She got a new teacher and she thought he was funny and very nice.

“They were playing outside so overall she had a really good day.”

Katie, who was born with two holes in heart and a faulty valve, had her operation on June 12 down in Glasgow.

The procedure took six hours and the family received a phone call asking them if they were available for it.

Deanne said this was the second open-heart procedure for Katie in her short life but she is on the road to recovery.

Deanne, who is married to Neale, 45, said her young daughter is “happy go lucky” and is “full of energy.”

She said: “We got a phone call during the lockdown asking us to go down to Glasgow.

“We said yes and we are glad we did because the surgeon said another couple of months and she would have been downhill.

“Katie was born with two holes in her heart and a faulty valve.

“When we were in hospital and were told it was an six hour operation at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

“We are just really thankful. You can’t tell she is ill although she does get tired sometimes. She is an outdoor girl and is always jumping about.

“She is really happy go lucky and just full of energy.

“This was her second open heart surgery. She had her first one when she was just 14 months old and a week after it she was walking.

“It shows you just how resilient children are.”

Deanne said that other than getting tired Katie does not show any other symptoms, despite the issues with her heart.

She said: “It took about seven years for the muscle to grow back and that is the main problem.

“She gets a scan to check on the growth of the muscle every six months.

“Other than getting tired she doesn’t really show any other signs of illness.

“She’s our little miracle, she really is.”