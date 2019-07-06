Aberdeen event branching out on art

Trees at an Aberdeen park are set to get a facelift – with a unique twist.

The Seaton Park Sculpture Project will see people make their own clay creations on some of the trees.

It is part of a workshop in the popular city park.

Previous events have seen clay faces and life-like creatures sculpted straight on to the trees by those taking part.

Artist Bibo Keeley will be on hand to lead the event.

Supported by Friends of Seaton Park, the project has been funded by Aberdeen City Council.

An area near to the river, called Walker’s Haugh, has been earmarked for the event.

It will take place on August 9 from 11am until 1.30pm

Friends of Seaton Park chairwoman Sheila Gordon said: “All materials will be available on the day. The nature of the materials mean that it could be messy so we urge attendees to wear suitable clothing and footwear. It should also be fun!

“Anyone with an urge to be creative in an outdoor situation will enjoy the day.

“This event builds on last year’s mural painting on the bothy wall which was our first venture into art in the park.

“It also builds on the many creative and interesting works which the gardeners do with plants and other materials so even if all places at the clay workshop are taken – there is plenty more to see on a visit to the park.

“We have timed this event for a Friday when the Allotment Market Stall will be in the park.

“We hope to have more such “pop up” events over the summer but the Allotment Market Stall will definitely be in the park every Friday from July 19 for about 12 weeks, depending on availability of produce grown.”

Artist Bibo Keeley said: “This project is my first opportunity to lead an art event since graduating from Gray’s School of Art this summer. I attended art school as a mature student after my husband’s sudden critical illness – and survival – in 2013. My artwork is informed by my life experiences, the question of what is important in life, and my deep feeling of being connected with nature.”

The event is free, but must be booked in advance.

To reserve a space, visit https://bit.ly/2NzANi8