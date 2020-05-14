Bram Stoker’s relative praises north-east street name plan

The great-grandnephew of gothic author Bram Stoker has praised plans to name north-east streets after his novel Dracula.

Dacre Stoker has visited Cruden Bay several times, meeting with local author Mike Shepherd, who wrote When Brave Men Shudder, about the links between the book and the area.

On Tuesday, the Buchan area committee approved the names for the new development, off the A975.

The homes, at the site being built by Claymore Homes, will be built on streets named Westenra Gardens, Renfield Street, Renfield Park, Harker Place, Stoker Road and Stoker Close.

They were put forward by the community council, although an alternative suggestion of Dracula Close was knocked back.

The roads are named after characters from the books, as well as Bram Stoker himself.

Renfield refers to R. M. Renfield, a character in the novel, Harker to Jonathan Harker, one of the main protagonists and Westenra to Lucy Westenra, another of the characters and Dracula’s first victim in England.

Dacre, who lives in the US, said: “This is indeed wonderful news. I think it is very fitting that streets in the new development are named after Bram himself and some of the characters in his best known novel Dracula, especially considering he wrote parts of it while in Cruden Bay.

“I look forward to my next visit so I can snap a few photos with Mike holding a copy of When Brave Men Shudder and Dracula under these signs.”

At the meeting, Councillor Alan Fakley said: “I’m very happy for this paper to have come forward, and very much support the recommendations.

“When the original names came forward they were weak or unacceptable. Me personally, I thought the names lacked character.

“At the community council that was held, they thought it was a good idea at the meeting that the village’s relationship with the very famous book by Bram Stoker, Dracula, would be a better source of names. The community council agreed the idea that the main characters and the author would be a better source of names.”

Councillor Stephen Calder added: “I’d agree with the recommendations for the naming of the streets in that they highlight the link with the village and Bram Stoker who visited over a period of about 12 years in the village and started writing some of his world famous book Dracula in the village.

“It boosts the area’s tourism and world position as far as that is concerned.”

It is not the first reference to the book in the village – a plaque was installed at the Kilmarnock Arms Hotel to honour Bram Stoker’s ties to the area.