Brakes could be put on traffic in 30-year vision to clear Aberdeen’s roads

The council has unveiled a new 30-year vision created to deter drivers from travelling through the Aberdeen city centre.

Roads bosses at Aberdeen City Council have drafted the new report setting out how the main arteries around Aberdeen will be realigned to move traffic away from crossing the city centre and on to the new AWPR instead.

It will try to get drivers to use arterial routes out of the city, including King Street, Wellington Road and Great Northern Road.

Freight vehicles would also be encouraged to use the AWPR and other key routes as much as possible and discouraged from local roads.

It aims to make the city centre a destination rather than just a place to drive through.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The local authority hopes it will also improve air quality, support public transport and reduce congestion.

As part of this work, roads will be initially reclassified and work has already been carried out for new signage across the city to support the new routing.

Later work, such as junction improvements and traffic light sequencing, will also take place.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the local authority aims to make the city centre a “more usable space”.

He said: “The city centre is changing and we want to get people living and working there.

“A lot of people will look at the options and think it’s quite radical so we want to get the views of the people of Aberdeen and see what they think.

“We want the city centre to be somewhere you drive to and not through.”

High priority measures, which could happen within two years of adoption of the plan, include reducing the speed limits on Market Street and Bridge Street to 20mph.

Within two to 15 years the council could investigate the feasibility of making the whole of Union Street a walking, cycling and bus priority space and installing segregated cycle facilities along the length of the road.

Segregated cycling facilities could also be introduced on Union Terrace, Bridge Street and Holburn Street.

Schoolhill might also become a walking, cycling and bus priority space within that period, along with Upperkirkgate and parts of Gallowgate.

Other medium-priority measures could include reducing speed limits to 20mph on roads including Rosemount Viaduct, George Street, Gallowgate and Denburn Road.

The report, which will be considered by councillors on Thursday, says: “The transformation will continue over the coming years with the delivery of the Berryden Corridor and South College Street improvements, which will enable further elements of the City Centre Masterplan to be brought forward and the Haudagain improvement scheme.

“Furthermore, there is a significant risk that the benefits of this billion-pound investment will gradually erode should ACC not take steps to ‘lock in’ the benefits.

“This is particularly in terms of encouraging people to use this new infrastructure in an appropriate and efficient way and using the freed-up road capacity afforded by the opening of the AWPR and other schemes to give more priority to sustainable modes of transport, particularly walking, cycling and public transport.”

The first stage of this process will see road classification changes, with some roads upgraded and others downgraded in priority.

Roads bosses have said this work could take place within the next year. There will also be a review of parking across the city centre, with consultants seeing if car parks in the city are the right sizes and in the right locations.

Councillors on the city growth and resources committee will be asked to approve the roads reclassification when they meet on Thursday.

Councillor Alex Nicoll, SNP group city growth spokesman, said: “It’s disappointing that we’ve had to wait this long for the administration to bring forward a report but it’s clear there is still a significant amount of work to be done in relation to some aspects, most notably car parking.

“However, it is does make perfect sense to build upon the success of the fantastic AWPR by seeking to move through-traffic out of popular residential and commercial areas.

“Ultimately, this is going to be a long-term process requiring significant investment and the administration’s miserable record on delivering the likes of the Berryden Corridor and South College Street upgrading does raise cause for concern.”