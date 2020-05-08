Braemar Gathering cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

A major north-east event usually attended by The Queen has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Braemar Gathering was due to take on September 5 but it has been scrapped by organisers due to the coronavirus crisis.

Organisers said they decided to take the “difficult but necessary” decision to cancel this year’s event.

It is usually held at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar and showcases Highland Games competitors from the UK and beyond.

David Geddes President, of the Braemar Royal Highland Society, said they hoped it would go ahead but have been forced to cancel it.

He said: “It’s been a very difficult decision to make, and to cancel a gathering is something which I had hoped I would never have to do in my time as president, however the uncertainty and continued spread of the outbreak, which threatens the wellbeing of our community, visitors and volunteers has meant we have put safety at the forefront of our considerations for this year’s gathering.

“Being one of the last events of the Highland Games year we had hoped that we might still be able to run the gathering as normal and have been working towards that, however the recent updates on the continued spread of Covid-19, travel restrictions and instructions from the Scottish and UK Governments have shown that this will not now be possible without putting folk at risk”.

Tickets for this year’s event will be honoured and are valid for the 2021 Braemar Gathering which is being held on Saturday, September 4.

For more information about the event contact secretary@braemargathering.org.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: