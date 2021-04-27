Braemar Castle will reopen to visitors this weekend

A Deeside tourist attraction will open this weekend.

Braemar Castle will reopen its doors for the first time this year on Saturday, May 1.

Visitors must pre-book their slot to allow staff to control numbers and ensure social distancing is maintained.

It comes as lockdown restrictions across Scotland begin to ease.

The 17th century castle, which survived the turmoil of the Jacobite conflicts and was once the seat of Clan Farquharson, has been run by the community since 2007.

Simon Blackett, chairman of Braemar Community Limited, said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming visitors again and have introduced measures to make sure people feel safe during their visit. The castle has generated a real sense of community pride in what’s been achieved so far and provides discovery and enjoyment for us as well as our visitors.

“We have learned so much, not just about the history of the castle, but also about the history of Upper Deeside. The castle’s owner, the Earl of Mar, raised the Jacobite standard here in 1715 to start the second Jacobite Uprising, neatly giving us a title for our fundraising campaign.”

‘Raising the Standard’

The campaign, Raising the Standard, aims to raise £1.5million over three years to make improvements and repairs to preserve the castle.

To help raise funds for the project, the group has organised various events including a Little Mix tribute concert.

Recent lottery funding of £555,900 also pushed them closer to their target.

The castle grounds are open to all at all times and visitors are asked to donate £2 to the Raising the Standard restoration project.

'EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE ALRIGHT' – words said everyday around the world by people to bring comfort to those who are… Posted by Braemar Castle on Friday, September 25, 2020

Visitors will also get to see the light installation by Turner Prize winner Martin Creed.

His colourful Everything is Going to Be Alright installation has lit up the landscape throughout lockdown, and quickly became a favourite photo spot when travel restrictions allowed.

Mr Blackett added: “We have been privileged during the period of closure to host, in the grounds, courtesy of the Fife Arms Hotel, a light installation by Turner prize-winning artist, Martin Creed. The neon installation Everything is Going to be Alright has been a real encouragement to us all during lockdown.”

It will remain at the castle throughout the season.