B&Q donates PPE to Aberdeen care centre

An Aberdeen neurological care centre has received a donation of PPE from hardware store B&Q.

Sue Ryder’s Dee View Court were given the medical grade masks in order to help protect staff and patients, with the first donation arriving on Wednesday.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sue Ryder has continued to offer care and rehabilitation at the Kincorth site.

The donation will help protect the patients, as well as the staff who work with people with conditions that worsen over time, such as Huntington’s disease, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease as well as those with conditions resulting from brain or spinal injuries or a stroke.

Sarah Gigg, director of nursing at Sue Ryder, said: “The lack of a consistent supply of PPE during the Coronavirus outbreak has been a huge challenge for us and so we are enormously grateful for this donation from B&Q.

“They have enabled us to feel confident, for a period of time at least, in our ability to protect our clients and staff from the spread of coronavirus, which provides reassurance to them and their families.”

Neil Daly, B&Q category director, added: “We are proud to support our frontline nurses and carers at the neurological care centres with face masks to help protect staff and the patients to whom they give such excellent care.”

