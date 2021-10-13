News / Local BP to retest all crew on Clair Ridge after Covid-19 outbreak By Hamish Penman 13/10/2021, 1:59 pm Updated: 13/10/2021, 2:01 pm The BP-operated Clair Ridge asset West of Shetland. A handful of workers have been flown off a North Sea platform after Covid-19 cases were picked up on board. BP has confirmed that five members of crew on the Clair Ridge installation have been evacuated after they tested positive for the virus. A further seven people identified as close contacts have been flagged up. Read the full story on Energy Voice here. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe