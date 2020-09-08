BP to help Aberdeen, Europe’s oil and gas capital, go net zero

BP has offered its services to help Aberdeen, the oil and gas capital of Europe, go net zero.

The oil major, who has its own plans to eliminate its emissions by 2050 or sooner, said it has “shared ambitions” with the city.

Through a new partnership it will, free of charge, become the planning and technical adviser on the “net zero vision” for Aberdeen by 2045, recently passed by the city council.

It is the second such agreement BP has announced globally after Houston, which received a $2million (£1.52m) donation from the firm for its plan.