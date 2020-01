Oil major BP has struck a deal to sell its stakes in the Andrew area in the central North Sea to Premier Oil.

BP will also divest its 27.5% non-operating interest in the Shearwater field to Premier.

The deal is worth about £475 million ($625m).

Premier Oil has also agreed to buy a further 25% of the Tolmount project from partner Dana Petroleum for up to £185m, taking it to 75%.