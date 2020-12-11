BP moving staff into smaller Aberdeen headquarters

BP is moving out of its current North Sea offices to set up a new regional headquarters in Aberdeen, which will be half the size.

The oil giant will move out of its 215,000 sq ft Wellheads Avenue premises for a more modest 100,000 sq ft space at Aberdeen International Business Park (AIBP).

BP, which is currently cutting 10,000 jobs globally, plans to move its staff into the new premises by the end of next year.

The firm employs roughly 2,000 people UK-wide, with Aberdeen and London its largest offices.

It has hundreds of workers in the north-east, but has not confirmed the exact number of local redundancies as consultations are ongoing.

For more on this story visit EnergyVoice.com