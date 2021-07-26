BP fined £50,000 by OGA for North Sea licence breach

Energy giant BP has been fined £50,000 by the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) over a North Sea licence breach.

This marks the first fine levied by the regulator, which was set up 2015, against an operating company in the sector.

The OGA said BP had failed to report on the progress and results of two extended well tests as part of its consents for the Vorlich oil field.

To read the full article click here.