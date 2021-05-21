BP facing trial over death of scaffolder who fell from North Sea platform

Energy giant BP is to stand trial over the death of a scaffolder who plunged into the North Sea after falling from an oil platform.

Sean Anderson, a 43-year-old father, had been part of a team carrying out routine maintenance on BP’s Unity platform when the tragic incident happened.

Mr Anderson, who was working for industrial services firm Cape, fell from the installation, which lies around 180km north-east of Aberdeen, and sustained fatal injuries.

Now the case has called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, with BP facing a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

It is alleged the firm failed to ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, that people not in its employment, but who may have been affected, were not exposed to risks to their health or safety.

The charge alleges BP failed to have in place suitable and sufficient control measures in respect of open gratings on the lower deck of the platform and that, as a consequence, Mr Anderson fell through an open grating to the sea below and sustained fatal injuries.

The incident happened at around 4am on September 4 2014.

BP, registered at Chertsey Road, Sudbury on Thames, Middlesex, lodged a plea of not guilty in respect of the allegation.

Sheriff Philip Mann fixed a trial diet in the case for early next year, reserving 10 days for the trial.

At the time of the incident, BP released a statement extending its “deepest sympathies” to Mr Anderson’s family and employer.

A spokeswoman said: “BP is deeply saddened to confirm that an offshore worker has died following an incident on the Unity platform. The next of kin have been informed.

“The offshore worker was an employee of Cape. BP is working with Police Scotland, the HSE, Cape and other relevant organisations to support those affected and ensure that the incident is fully investigated.

“The company extends its deepest sympathies to the deceased’s family and employers and will provide them with every support it can.”

In the wake of his death, Mr Anderson was described by friends and family as a “true gentleman”, a “top bloke”, and a “brilliant lad”.

Simon Hicks, UK managing director of Cape, said that the company was supporting Mr Anderson’s partner and family in every way.

“We remain shocked and saddened by what happened,” he said.

“Sean was a popular, hard-working and experienced employee. His co-workers are obviously shaken and saddened by the incident and we are making sure they too have all the support they need.”