BP comes to aid of north-east social charity during lockdown

An oil giant has come to the aid of a north-east social care charity by providing vital supplies for the most vulnerable.

BP will deliver hundreds of sets of PPE, including goggles, gloves and masks to VSA’s residential sites for the safety of staff and vulnerable people in their care.

It has also donated iPads and Kindles to help VSA’s residents keep video contact with friends and family and download books.

It is also providing hundreds of toilet rolls and day-to-day necessities such as pasta, soft drinks, tea, coffee and disposable plates, cups and cutlery.

All of the items have been distributed between VSA’s 22 residential sites.

The charity, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, provides care to vulnerable people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, including elderly people and those battling mental health issues.

BP is also encouraging employees to rally behind the charity and has launched a donation page for its employees to donate to VSA’s Covid-19 appeal.

It comes after the charity suspended its services and all corporate volunteering until further notice due to coronavirus.

Changes to carers services including stopping home visits and other group activities have been made, although support will continue to be provided via phone and video calling.

Kenneth Simpson, VSA chief executive, said: “We are delighted BP has stepped forward to help us during this challenging period.

“They have been fantastic and ensured that we have been able to supply our residents with essential items.

“The iPads are also such a great way to help our residents maintain contact with their loved ones.”

Peter Miller, BP vice president for transformation, said: “BP has been supporting VSA’s Changing Lives Campaign and when we were contacted with this urgent appeal for PPE, housekeeping items and digital technology, we were pleased to donate to help VSA keep looking after some of the most vulnerable people in their care at this difficult time.”

To donate to VSA, visit giving.vsa.org.uk/cf/covid-19-appeal.

