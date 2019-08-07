BP and HSE face-off over North Sea lifeboat training concerns

Oil and gas giant BP is understood to be at loggerheads with a UK safety authority over how it is preparing North Sea workers for lifeboat evacuation.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said last night it had served BP with an improvement notice on its Glen Lyon floating production vessel, west of Shetland.

RMT Union revealed staff on board vessel the had been doing “simulated” lifeboat training instead of drills where workers enter lifeboats.

BP has appealed the safety notice – which could spark a lengthy legal tribunal – and called for an industry standard to be set.