North-east teenager suspended from school as police search youths

A schoolboy has been suspended for taking drugs – while others were searched for substances as police stepped up their campaign in a North-east community.

School staff found drugs paraphernalia on a 16-year-old boy at Inverurie Academy and suspended the pupil for being under the influence.

Separate lunchtime incidents followed where police stopped and searched youths around the town centre, but found only tobacco on one boy.

A police spokeswoman said a 56-year-old man was also “given advice” over his behaviour.

Concern over youth activity has been rising in the Garioch market town in recent months.

In May, the town was taken over by gangs of youths – with huge groups congregating at the railway station, Harlaw Road and the academy areas.

Ashley Wilson, Inverurie BID manager and parent of two pupils at the school, said: “More needs to be done, there should be absolutely zero tolerance and I think the school have done the right thing by excluding the boy involved.”

Sergeant Sandra Crighton, of the Garioch Community Policing Team, said: “We will continue to give attention to the area over the coming days and weeks.”