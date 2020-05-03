Aberdeen brothers run 100 miles to raise cash for Dementia research

Two Aberdeen brothers are running hundreds of miles in aid of dementia research.

Matthew and Thomas McKenna have run more than 100 miles each in support of the Dementia Research Fund.

The Milltimber boys decided to lace up their trainers and take on the incredible test of endurance in tribute to their papa, Gerard McKenna, 77, who suffers from the condition.

While being cared for in a home during lockdown, the siblings were upset to lose their connection with him – and set out to take on the challenging feat in his honour.

Throughout April, the boys have set themselves a goal of running at least four miles every day close to their home – with both of them surpassing their 100-mile target before the end of the month.

Despite reaching their impressive goal, they are continuing to hit the running track to clock up the miles.

Their mother, Lucy McKenna, 46, says she couldn’t be prouder of her sons, who are fuelled by their desire to help find a cure for dementia. She said: “They thought they’d push themselves and do four miles a day because we’ve got a four-metre loop round where we live, so they thought they could do that every day and that 100 miles would be achievable.”

Both boys are keen runners, with Thomas a member of his school running club, but Lucy says this is the first time they’ve taken on a challenge of this calibre.

She said: “One hundred miles is from here to Inverness, really.

“It’s been a challenge and they’ve gone further than they’ve run before.”

“Matthew on his big runs has been doing 8.4 miles at a time and Thomas’ longest run has been a 10k, which is 6.2 miles.”

Her son Matthew, 12, reached his 100-mile goal on April 21, while his younger brother Thomas, 11, reached his target the following day.

The siblings caught the running bug from their parents, as both Lucy and her husband, Tony McKenna, 48, are active runners.

A fundraiser has been set up by their sons, to provide financial support for Dementia Research Fund, and with the support of their community and beyond, they have raised almost £1,900 towards this.

Lucy said: “It’s the research that we wanted to support.

“Years ago I ran the London Marathon, but did it for dementia care.

“The reason behind this fundraiser is because they are saying they wanted to cure it.”

“I’m super proud of them and I can’t believe how supportive people have been of us.

It’s really brought home how kind everyone is around here and all over.

Jackie Buchanan, a primary teacher at Milltimber School, has taught both boys.

She said: “I think Thomas and his brother were really keen to do something for their papa during lockdown.

“I am really proud of them, it’s a lovely thing to do. It doesn’t surprise me that they want to do something like this because they are both very caring boys – it’s pretty typical of them to be selfless like this.”

Thomas said: “I’m really glad we could do this for our papa. We miss him so much and wanted to do something for him.”

Matthew, who attends Cults Academy, said: “We both love running and although we haven’t ever run this far before, we thought we could do it.

“It was tough but we just thought of our Papa every step of the way. We can’t believe how much money we have raised.”

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2Sgm4Zk