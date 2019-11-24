Boys’ Brigade help clear leaves from Aberdeen pavements

Young volunteers have been praised for helping remove leaves from an Aberdeen street.

The kindhearted helpers from the 44th Boys’ Brigade Company Section joined adult volunteers from Mannofield Church yesterday to remove leaves from the pavement near the church on Great Western Road, Aberdeen.

The youngsters rolled up their sleeves and their hard work paid off – as they and the adult volunteers filled more than 100 bags.

The church’s minister Keith Blackwood praised the youngsters for joining members of his congregation.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “It was wonderful to see so many from the church out clearing the community streets of leaves and making a difference. Over 100 bags of leaves are ready for collection and the effort finished off with lunch.

“Thank you to those who came out to help.”

Councillor Martin Greig, of Aberdeen City Council, congratulated the young people for showing such community spirit.

He said: “The commitment of the volunteers is brilliant.

“The public-spirited attitude of everyone in the team is heart warming.

“It is amazing to think they filled over 100 bags of fallen leaves from local pavements.”