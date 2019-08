Two teenagers have been charged after three classic vehicles were vandalised in a north-east town.

The damaged vehicles include a 100-year-old Austin 7 and two Ford Dextra tractors.

The incident happened at some point between 7pm and 9pm on Thursday in the Moss Street area of Keith.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Local Sergeant Robbie Williams said: “I would like to thank those who have assisted with our inquiries so far.”

