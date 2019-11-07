Boys, 14 and 16, in custody following break-ins at Aberdeen businesses

Two teenagers are in custody following reported break-ins at two businesses in Aberdeen.

Items were taking from commercial premises in the Rousay Drive and Summerhill Court area of the city last night.

Officers have confirmed two boys, aged 14 and 16, are in custody in connection with the incidents and inquiries are ongoing.

Constable Allan Paxton said: “We are continuing our inquiries in relation to these incidents and would encourage anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious to contact police”.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0387 of November 7, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.