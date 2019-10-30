Boys, 10 and 11, charged after north-east community centre vandalised

Two young boys have been charged in connection with vandalism at a north-east community centre.

The incident happened at the Macduff Community and Sports Centre on Friday.

Police Scotland has confirmed two boys, aged 10 and 11, have been charged and a report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Sergeant Caroline Gray, Banff Community Policing Team, said: “It’s disappointing to see a community building, which is there for the benefit of the public, including youngsters within the town, targeted in such a mindless way.

“Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated and will always be investigated robustly.”