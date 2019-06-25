Boyfriend pushes the boat out to propose to Aberdeen Lifeboat volunteer

A lifeboat volunteer was left reeling after what she thought was a routine training exercise ended up with her boyfriend popping the question.

Kirsty Noble, an Aberdeen lifeboat crew member, didn’t bat an eyelid when briefed over the exercise last weekend, which would see her landing at the city’s Fishmarket Quay to find a casualty played by a crewmate complaining of possible heart trouble.

But when the she arrived on the scene, she discovered it was not a crew member but her partner Sam Main, decked out in full Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) yellow.

And Sam was quickly down on one knee, ring in hand, asking Kirsty to marry him. Any heart trouble was avoided when Kirsty accepted his proposal to enthusiastic cheers from the entire lifeboat crew.

Kirsty, a website designer who is two years into her training and is a regular volunteer crew member on both Aberdeen’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats, described the surprise proposal as “amazing”.

She said: “Surprised is an understatement. It was an amazing occasion and to spend it with my best friends was very special.”

Her relieved fiance Sam added: “It was an amazing day and I’m delighted she said yes. A lot of planning went into it so I’m very happy it all went to plan.

“I’m really grateful to the whole RNLI team for their help in making it possible.”

Lifeboat coxswain Davie Orr congratulated the couple on behalf of the crew.

He said: “Aberdeen’s volunteer lifeboat crew is a very close-knit team.

“This was a special opportunity to share in the happiness of one of our own.

“We all wish Kirsty and Sam every happiness.”

