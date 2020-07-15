Boy taken to hospital after plunging 10 metres from north-east cliffs onto rocks

A boy has been taken to hospital after plunging 10 metres (32ft) from cliffs onto rocks near a north-east lighthouse.

Emergency services, including lifeboat, coastguard and ambulance were called to the scene near Boddam Lighthouse shortly after 3.30pm.

The Coastguard rope rescue team from Cruden Bay and a back-up rope rescue team from Banff also attended alongside Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 151 from Inverness.

RNLI Peterhead Lifeboat was launched to assist and remained at the scene.

The child was reached over the rocks and received treatment at the scene for multiple injuries.

The boy was then airlifted to a landing spot in the lighthouse grounds and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A statement from the Coastguard said: “The coastline can have many hidden dangers, and a simple slip off a path can result in a nasty accident.

Please stay alert whilst enjoying the coastline, and if you do get into difficulty remember to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”