A boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside an Aberdeen school.

Police were called to the incident at Greenbrae Primary School just after 3pm today.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman was unable to confirm the age of the boy and said the incident happened on Greenbrae Avenue.

An ambulance took the boy to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It is understood his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The road remains open.

