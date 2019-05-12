Boy taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aberdeen

A boy has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Aberdeen.

The boy was on Garthdee Road, Bridge of Dee, near the roundabout for B&Q and Sainsbury’s when he was hit by a Volkswagen Passat at just after 2.30pm, police said.

It is understood the boy is around 10 years old and may have been cycling at the time of the collision.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene and took him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Garthdee Road is closed eastbound, but the westbound side of the road is unaffected.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.36pm and it appears to be a collision between a vehicle and a child, possibly a cyclist.

“The boy was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be looked over.

“The details of his injuries are not known, but they are not thought to be life threatening.

“The road remains closed.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said firefighters were sent to the scene to help police and paramedics manage traffic.

She added: “We received a call at 2.39pm and sent two appliances from North Anderson Drive and one appliance from Central Station in Aberdeen.

“The crews assisted police with traffic management and left the scene at 3.13pm.”